Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 111 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bilibili by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.12 and its 200 day moving average is $99.35. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BILI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. CLSA assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

