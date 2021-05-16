Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $166,229,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 283,129 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

