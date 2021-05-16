Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZYNE. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

