$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Casa Systems reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casa Systems by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after buying an additional 862,338 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casa Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,231 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

CASA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.38. 23,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $711.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

