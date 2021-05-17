-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). Lithium Americas reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 101,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

