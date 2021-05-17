-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). Lithium Americas reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 101,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.