-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

OSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 2,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,732. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $936.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

