-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Phreesia posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

PHR stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. Phreesia has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $81.59.

In other news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $5,488,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,888 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,096 in the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Phreesia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

