$0.40 EPS Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. SLM reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 281.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SLM by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

