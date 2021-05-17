-$0.46 EPS Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

ALXO stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 86,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,890. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $72.51.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at $32,043,202.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,174 shares of company stock worth $3,094,363.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 121,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

