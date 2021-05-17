$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

NYSE:PBA opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after buying an additional 2,296,314 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,693,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,643,000 after buying an additional 2,038,699 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,435,000 after buying an additional 789,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,856,000 after acquiring an additional 292,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

