-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.49). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Flexion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. 694,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

