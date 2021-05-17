-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings of ($6.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PolyPid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

PolyPid stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. 1,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,649. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PolyPid by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72,921 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PolyPid by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 434,019 shares during the period. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

