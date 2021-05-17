0Chain (ZCN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $651,237.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002073 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $43.47 million and $651,237.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

