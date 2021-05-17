$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

SGH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

SGH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 234,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. SMART Global has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $155,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,019,865 shares of company stock valued at $101,927,090. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.