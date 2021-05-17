-$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report ($1.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the lowest is ($1.17). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($4.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCPH. Barclays decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $34.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $24,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after buying an additional 253,895 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 307,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 246,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $9,061,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.