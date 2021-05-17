$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to report $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

Shares of VMC opened at $191.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.75. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $95.47 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

