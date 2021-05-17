$1.66 EPS Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.73. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $164.36 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $108.67 and a 1 year high of $166.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.57 and its 200-day moving average is $140.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,190. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

