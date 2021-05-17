1,000 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 112,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,927. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.89.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $258.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.40 and a 52-week high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

