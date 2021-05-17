10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Position Decreased by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,580 shares during the period. 10x Genomics accounts for about 1.2% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXG stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,472. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.58. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,832 shares of company stock worth $39,605,879. 13.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

