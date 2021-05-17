1,112 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 602,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $183.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.87 and its 200 day moving average is $171.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.