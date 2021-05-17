11,153 Shares in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Acquired by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 468,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

OUT opened at $23.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -121.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

