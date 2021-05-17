112,726 Shares in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Strs Ohio boosted its position in eGain by 19.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in eGain by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 92,291 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270 in the last ninety days. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. eGain Co. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $334.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Equities research analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

