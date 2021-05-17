1,151 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $95.14 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $96.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.78.

