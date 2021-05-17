1,500 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $4,926,619.20. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $72,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,027,480 shares of company stock worth $77,003,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.13. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

