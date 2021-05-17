1,579 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hercules Capital by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 101,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $17.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.