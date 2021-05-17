159 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Biogen by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $280.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

