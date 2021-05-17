1,900 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

PLD opened at $114.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.99 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $117.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

