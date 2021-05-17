1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $55.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.53.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.20. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $80,717.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $375,523.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,805.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

