20,255 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 139.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

