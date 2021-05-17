2,195 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

