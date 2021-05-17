2,500 Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

