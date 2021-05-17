25,000 Shares in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) Bought by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $975,000.

Seven Oaks Acquisition stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

