$259.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce sales of $259.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $257.40 million to $261.70 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $238.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.44. 461,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,342. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

