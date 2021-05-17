27,500 Shares in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Acquired by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000.

AGGRU stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. Agile Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

