$33.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to announce sales of $33.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.87 billion to $36.98 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $133.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $142.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $137.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.97 billion to $148.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA opened at $54.71 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

