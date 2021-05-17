3,300 Shares in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $835,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $22.74 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

