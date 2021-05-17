3i Group’s (TGOPY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3i Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

TGOPY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

