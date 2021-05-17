$4.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the highest is $4.43 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $17.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $131.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.48 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

