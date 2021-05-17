465 Shares in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Baxter International by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

NYSE BAX opened at $83.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.59. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $91.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

