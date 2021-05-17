466 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 597.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,974,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY opened at $496.27 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $281.17 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $490.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.