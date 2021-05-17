4,868 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,936,000.

PEJ opened at $44.16 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

