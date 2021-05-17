$505.23 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to post $505.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.36 million and the highest is $509.00 million. Primo Water reported sales of $456.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $662,709.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,713 shares of company stock worth $5,618,726. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $182,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRMW traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. 18,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,781. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.