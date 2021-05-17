533 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.58. 17,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,906. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

