$560.83 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report sales of $560.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $563.36 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $460.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $33,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMP stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

