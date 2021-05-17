$562.64 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce sales of $562.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.82 million to $567.80 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $750.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $65.62 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $65.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,041,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 412,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

