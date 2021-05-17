56,212 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 56,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,889,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $481,554.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,147.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,097. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James stock opened at $134.17 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.