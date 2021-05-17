584,734 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 584,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,386,000. Duke Energy comprises about 0.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $103.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

