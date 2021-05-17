$6.30 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report $6.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.53 billion and the lowest is $6.20 billion. PayPal posted sales of $5.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $26.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,175,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,408. PayPal has a 1 year low of $140.02 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $287.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.28.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

