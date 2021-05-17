6,009 Shares in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Purchased by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,009 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $68.88 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

