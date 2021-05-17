616 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $155,056,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 760.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 251,296 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1,488,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Okta by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 144,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA opened at $229.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.54. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.65 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

